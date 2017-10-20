28°
CQ weather update: New system to bring more rain

by Sean Fox

A WEATHER system travelling inland towards Queensland's eastern coast could dump more rain on an already drenched CQ this weekend.

Rockhampton weather expert Mike Griffin said the trough could have isolated severe storms with tornadic gusts over 90kph and possible hail mainly around the Darling Downs/Warrego and adjacent districts.　

Mr Griffin estimated the Central Highlands could receive isolated falls between 15mm and 20mm on Saturday as the trough heads towards the coast.

However, it is predicted that only the top edge of the trough will reach the Capricornia region which could receive showers later today or overnight.

Mr Griffin said it appeared Rockhampton would only receive light rainfall from the system.

Western Capricornia could receive a heavier fall if the dynamics cause an isolated storm.

Mount Morgan though could receive heavier falls where storms may possibly develop as well as in the Westwood area.

Wide Bay/Burnett could receive upwards of 30mm this afternoon or evening and it is predicted that Gympie, Maryborough, Miriam Vale could produce a decent storm.

This comes after the region was hit with heavy rain and river flooding, and extreme totals of 300-400mm recorded earlier this week. Some reports of 600-700mm totals around Miriam Vale.　

