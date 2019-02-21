CQ wedding businesses team up to create dream package

CENTRAL Queensland wedding businesses teamed up recently to develop a customised elopement package for couples.

It all began when the owner of St Aubins Village, Lauren Myors joined forces with several Rockhampton wedding vendors to devise an elopement concept which could be taken advantage of at the venue's historic garden setting.

A recent wedding held at St Aubins Village sets the bar for their Secret Ceremonies elopement concept. Madelyn Holmes Photographics.

"The idea was to create an all-in-one package so couples could let us take the stress away and have a team of professionals organise the day on their behalf,” she said.

"It is designed to be an elegant and affordable approach by focusing on the essential aspects of wedding planning - venue, photography, florals, celebrant and cake.”

Since 2012, Madelyn Holmes Photographics has captured couples say 'I do'.

Madelyn Holmes will capture the day. Contributed

Ms Holmes will provide her services as part of the Secret Ceremonies Elopement Package.

"After your wedding day is over, all you have left to remember it by are the photos, so whether you want a big or small affair photography is a priceless investment,” she said.

Along with cake-maker Wendy Bell, Lilly & Lotus Events owner Danielle Hempseed will offer her expertise as a florist, stylist and marriage celebrant.

The team aims to encourage couples looking for a stylish, low-key wedding option to take advantage of the local services available in the Central Queensland region.

"Central Queensland is full of passionate wedding professionals and Secret Ceremonies will bring a fresh approach to elopements for 20 people or less,” Lauren Myors said.

For more information, contact Lauren from St Aubins Village on 0435 821 339 or visit their Facebook page.

Package Details

Venue: St Aubins Village

Photographer: Madelyn Holmes Photographics

Florals: Lilly & Lotus Events

Officiant: Danielle Hempseed Civil Celebrant

Cake: Wendy Bell