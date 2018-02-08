CQ wedding team offers ultimate prize for deserving couple

Lilly & Lotus will be donating styling and florals similar to this wedding in the elopement.

Lilly & Lotus will be donating styling and florals similar to this wedding in the elopement. Dani Drury

ROCKHAMPTON and Capricorn Coast wedding businesses have joined forces in running a romantic competition in the month of love as Valentine's Day approaches.

Coordinated by Dani Drury of Dani Drury photography, together with Bloom Makeup Artistry, Chantelle Stagg Photography and Lilly & Lotus Events, are giving away an elopement worth more than $4,000.

Dani was inspired with the idea by a client last year.

"She had been through a lot of family tragedies and a lot of their money went to taking care of other family members and they had to put their wedding on hold,” she said.

"I thought it would be a good idea to give someone the same circumstances.”

Wedding photographers Chantelle Stagg and Dani Drury. Contributed

After speaking with her good friend, Chantelle Stagg, who is also a photographer, she jumped on board and they went to their other colleagues come friends in the local wedding game.

"Rachel (Bloom Makeup Artistry) said she wanted to jump on board as well and we asked Danielle if she wanted to offer her celebrant services and offered her floral and styling (Lilly & Lotus),” Dani said.

"It went from something small to a lot bigger quickly, it's definitely become a lot bigger than I thought it would be.”

Officially announcing the giveaway on Facebook on Sunday morning and so far they have received over 15 entries.

"There are quite a few stories that made me cry, I don't know how we will pick it,” Dani said.

"We've had a few stories come through about same sex couples and they haven't been able to get married for so long but they face the same issues other people do.”

Working as a wedding photographer for the past eight years, Dani has shot her fair share of weddings.

"Sometimes a lot of services at a wedding can be seen as expensive but we are quite professional and every now and then it is nice to give back,” she said.

Rachel Holloway is donating her hair and makeup services. Zara Lane Photography

She hopes it will make a big difference to a couple's life who really deserve it.

"We are giving them a chance to have nearly everything taken care of,” Dani said.

"It just releases the burden of someone who deserves it so much.”

Sometimes weddings can be put on the back burner when life has other financial issues crop up.

"To give someone that feeling of being married, having those photos on the wall and do their dream,” Dani said.

"To some people getting married is not a big deal but for other people it's a dream they have wanted for 20 to 30 years and its never been achievable.”

The giveaway is open to everyone and some people have nominated others.

"If anyone think they should enter, just do it,” Dani said.

"I know people that have been through struggles don't think they should enter when they are the ones that should.

"It might only small but to those people it is something bigger than what you think.”

ELOPEMENT DETAILS:

Celebrant, floral bouquet, styling - Lilly & Lotus

Hair and make-up - Bloom Makeup Artistry

Three hours of photography from Dani Drury Photography and Chantelle Stagg Photography

Valued at over $4,000

Must take place in Rockhampton or Capricorn Coast, in midweek 2019

Write in 50 words or more why you deserve it

Entries close midnight on February 11

Submit entries to danielledrury@live.com.au

Visit any of the participating businesses Facebook pages for more details