Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
This photo of the Bedford Weir was posted to the “Is The Blackwater Weir Over” Facebook page on January 12, 2021.
This photo of the Bedford Weir was posted to the “Is The Blackwater Weir Over” Facebook page on January 12, 2021.
News

CQ weir floods road after exceeding capacity

Kristen Booth
12th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Flash flooding has closed parts of the road north of Blackwater, as the Bedford Weir continues to rise.

Blackwater Cooroorah Rd has been closed since about 6am on Tuesday due to water over the road at the Bedford Weir.

The Central Highlands Regional Council Emergency Management Dashboard revealed the road was still closed at 2.50pm.

At 2pm on January 12, the Bedford Weir recorded a capacity of 107.3 per cent or 19,292mL, according to SunWater - a 30 per cent rise in just 48 hours.

Water is running over the road at the Bedford Weir. Photo: Facebook
Water is running over the road at the Bedford Weir. Photo: Facebook

The dashboard also revealed more flooding north of the Bedford Weir, which has closed Mount Stuart Bedford Weir Rd since 9.45am.

Other flooded roads closed on Tuesday include parts of Dawson Developmental Rd, Arcadia Valley N Rd and Arcturus Arcturus Comet Downs Rd.

Drivers are being urged not to drive through flooded roads and to use an alternate route.

For more information and to keep up to date with local road closures, visit the Emergency Management Dashboard here.

bedford weir blackwater roads central highlands regional council flash flooding flooded roads sunwater dams
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I will drown you in a f---ing river’: Man’s words to police

        Premium Content ‘I will drown you in a f---ing river’: Man’s words to police

        Crime A drunk Rockhampton man responded to his arrest by swearing at police.

        • 12th Jan 2021 4:00 PM
        Paramedics, fire crew attend Kinka crash

        Premium Content Paramedics, fire crew attend Kinka crash

        News Paramedics and a fire crew attended the scene at Kinka Beach.

        Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder

        Premium Content Council worker regrets drink-driving blunder

        News “I’ve embarrassed myself, my peers and my family.”

        $200m available for tourism, community projects

        Premium Content $200m available for tourism, community projects

        Politics Round five of the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund is now...