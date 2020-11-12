Menu
Ainslie McMahon and Yvonne Hoseason-Smith at the Sun exhibition
News

CQ welcomes contemporary artist to sunnier climes

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
WHAT better way to meet people when you move into Central Queensland than to join a club of people with similar interests?

Yvonne Hoseason-Smith, who lived in and painted landscapes around South Australia for nearly 40 years, moved to Rockhampton after her son married a local girl.

Yvonne Hoseason-Smith at the Sun exhibition.
Her son and daughter-in-law have just had their fourth child.

Ms Hoseason-Smith joined the Central Queensland Contemporary Artists, which has its headquarters at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

The club now has an exhibition entitled ‘Sun’ at a pop-up shop in Rockhampton’s Kern Arcade in East St, and also plans to exhibit in Biloela next April and in Emerald in October.

Ms Hoseason-Smith said she’s looking forward to exploring the interior of Central Queensland which might more strongly resemble the vivid red soil landscapes she depicted in her South Australian studies.

“The coastal palette is softer, so now I have to learn to paint Queensland colours,” she said.

Fellow artist Ainslie McMahon said the club members had been working towards the exhibition’s theme of sunshine since it was announced several months ago.

Artwork by Ainslie McMahon.
“Contemporary art is more about your response to a subject or a place than painting it in its exact, three-dimensional form,” she said.

“It’s about trying to paint how you feel.”

The Sun exhibition is open between 10.30am and 2pm until Sunday, November 22.

