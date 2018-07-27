CQ well represented in $100,000 Mater Townsville Cup

IT'S A case of "Cups here, there and everywhere” being run throughout the months of August and September, preceded of course at Townsville tomorrow.

The $100,000 Mater Townsville Cup (2000m), very much the pride of the north, will be run before a packed house at Cluden Racecourse.

A capacity field of 19, including three emergencies starters, has been declared with Central Queensland horses and visitors who performed well at the recent Rockhampton Winter Carnival included in the line-up.

Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, trainers are represented by Chivadahlii (Jamie McConachy); Legal Procedure (Lyle Rowe) and I Can I Will I Am (Tim Cook).

From Emerald comes the Glenda Bell-trained Fastnet Flyer, which had no luck when a last start third in the recent Mackay Cup (1800m) nor for that matter when fourth behind Chivadahlii in the 2017 Townsville Cup.

The Cup field is headed by the Darryl Hansen-trained Balboa Rocks, twice a Rocky winner before third in Mamselle Corday's Centenary Rockhampton Cup (1600m) before taking out the Mackay Cup a fortnight back.

McConachy's Chivadahlii won the 2017 Townsville Cup with 54.5kg but rises 4kg tomorrow and will have the services of "centurion” rider Justin Stanley, who last year rode runner-up Legal Procedure.

Jamie McConachy with Chivadahlii. Allan Reinikka ROK070617aracing1

Stanley rode his 100th provincial race winner for the season when winning on Si D'Amour at Townsville races yesterday.

Legal Procedure, narrowly beaten in his front running role in Chivadahlii Cup last year, meets that victor tomorrow some 4kg better at the weights.

It is likely that under the guidance of young Callaghan Park apprentice jockey Elyce Smith, Legal Procedure will again be among the leaders under his lightweight.

Rowe, a big fan of young Smith, who still has a two kilograms provincial claiming allowance (not so in the Cup), has paid her a mighty compliment with the Cup ride on Legal Procedure.

Earlier during tomorrow's Townsville card, Smith will be able to exercise her claiming allowance on the Rowe-trained Spirit of Boom filly Legal Ties (TAB 3 - Race 1) who incidentally is raced in similar interest to Legal Procedure.

With just 54.5kg to carry, Legal Ties looks one of the safest bets on the program and will scoop a winning hoard of $31,050 should she win the QTIS 2YO Handicap (1300m).

The co-feature race at Townsville is the time honoured $100K Cleveland Bay Handicap (1300m) in which Justin Stanley will ride the Rockhampton Newmarket Handicap (1300m) winner Peacock.

Jockey Les Tilley is a noticeable absentee from the Townsville Cup card and understandably so as he will maintain his association with Stakes Placed Spurcraft in the $70,000 Class 6 (1110m) at Doomben in Brisbane.

The Clermont Race Club will stage its Clermont Cup meeting tomorrow, where a five-race card is being conducted while at Bundaberg that city's Cup is being run.

Tomorrow week, August 4, is Middlemount Cup Day and an attractive six even program is scheduled.

The 30th anniversary Middlemount races will have action aplenty including Fashions on the Field, while the entertainment goes through until 8pm race night with live music provided by The Short Fall.

Saturday, August 11 features the running of the $12,000 Gladstone Cup (1608m) as well as the $10K Gladstone Newmarket (1194m).

Then on Saturday, August 18, the popular Yeppoon Turf Club gets back racing at the well-appointed Keppel Park racecourse on the Capricorn Coast.

On that same day, the northern Cup circuit moves to Cairns for the running of its $100,000 Cup (2100m). We are gearing up for some great racing over the coming months.