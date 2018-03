CQ wet holds cattle numbers back from sale

Bill and Beryl Avis, Mulgildie sold quality 665kg Droughtmaster bullocks for 270c/kg or $1792 to JBS Australia at Monto's Fortnightly fat and Store sale.

MONTO'S Cattle and Country's fortnightly Fat and Store sale saw numbers reduce to 265 head on the back of some good rainfall.

The yarding was mainly prime and feeder cattle.

Heavy bulls sold from 235c/kg to 253c/kg.

Bill and Beryl Avis sold quality Droughtmaster bullocks 665kgs for 270c/kg or $1792.

Vernon and Angela Goody sold Droughtie cross bullocks to 263c/kg or $1640.

Bill and Beryl Avis also sold Droughtmaster cows to 225c/kg or $1478.

Lindsey Penney sold Bazadais cows 662kgs for $1518 or 229c/kg while Alan and Janette Penney also sold Bazadais cows 526kgs for $1230 or 234c/kg.

Dale Brown and Family sold quality Charolais cross steers 468kgs for $1290 or 275c/kg.

Eugene and Jess Mollenhagen's Brahman steers 480kgs sold to $1328 or 276c/kg.

ML Pokarier sold Angus steers 388kgs for $1076.

Len and Michelle Felesina penned Droughtmaster No 7 steers to realise $1106 or 283c/kg.

Dale Brown's 418kg Charolais cross No 7 heifers sold to $1101 or 263c/kg. 390kg Angus heifers account ML Pokarier sold to 266c/kg or $1040.

Darren Wyatte sold Brahman cross No 7 heifers 265kgs for 260c/kg.

Monto's next sale will be held on Wednesday March 14 at the Monto Saleyards.