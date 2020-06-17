CQ Wildlife Park’s big win

Ranger Kieron Smedley is thrilled to learn Cooberrie Park will recieve part of some state government funding.

Ranger Kieron Smedley is thrilled to learn Cooberrie Park will recieve part of some state government funding.

A FINANCIAL injection into Yeppoon’s Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary is set to help feed the adorable mouths of those who need it most.

It was last week revealed the wildlife park would receive a share in almost $130,000 as the Palaszczuk Government lays firm its plan for economic recovery.

The sanctuary’s respective $4000 grant comes as part of the state’s new Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs.

Wildlife Rehabilitation HQ Inc carer Kieron Smedley said the funds will provide essential joey milk and food supplements.

“This is the first time we have received funding, and it will allow us to continue to provide essential care.

“During the bushfires, we provided care and rehabilitation services for an additional 50 native animals.” said Smedley

Annually, he said, the park usually cares for around 150 animals. However, that number has since surpassed 200 due to bushfires which ravaged the region earlier this year.

“Our main aim is to rehabilitate and release, and there is nothing better than seeing one of our rehabilitated animals going back into the wild,” Mr Smedley said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga welcomed the news, saying the funds will enable the sanctuary’s carers to continue their tireless efforts in saving wildlife.