CQ Wildlife Warrior explores region in new video series

He is pint sized, full of knowledge, energy and passion, and this vibrant six-year-old is the latest Capricorn Enterprise Ambassador appointed to promote all things awesome for kids (and adults) across our destination.

Nowadays, when Bondoola local Owen Harris isn’t protecting animals and wildlife, picking up rubbish on beaches and roadsides, rescuing injured and sick turtles from our beaches, or saving the world one small step at a time in his role as an Australia Zoo Visionary Wildlife Warrior, he is busy visiting local attractions and providing his own reviews in the hope of enticing more Australian families to experience his backyard.

Discovered back in April after submitting an exceptional entry into Capricorn Enterprise’s ‘Holiday at Home’ competition, Owen was quick to say yes to becoming a local tourism ambassador for his hometown playground.

Owen at Capricorn Caves

“I absolutely love where I live and there are so many cool things to see and do,” Owen said.

“I’ve been checking out so many awesome places and learning heaps of things about nature, wildlife and more.”

From feeding the kangaroos and emus at Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary, digging for thundereggs at Mount Hay Gemstone Tourist Park, making a splash at the Yeppoon Lagoon to exploring the Capricorn Caves and sights of Mount Archer, Owen, together with mum Bluey, has recorded his real and unscripted adventures to showcase them to the social media world.

“I have even spent a weekend at Great Keppel Island and went snorkelling to see coral and fish – our Southern Great Barrier Reef is the absolute best,” Owen said.

Owen, with an excitement for life that is contagious, was named Visionary Wildlife Warrior of the Year 2019 at just four years old and presented with an award by his hero, Robert Irwin from Australia Zoo – which he described as “the best day of my life”.

Just last month, Owen was also celebrated as Young Citizen of the Year and took out the Mayoral award at Livingstone Shire Council’s Australia Day ceremony for his conservation work across the destination.

Mum Bluey said Owen was born with a passion for wildlife and nature and kept the whole family on their toes with his adventures.

“He is constantly making and selling keyrings, bracelets and bags to raise money to support the Wildlife Hospital,” Bluey said.

“He also takes part in a fair bit of conservation work as part of the youth ambassador program and has raised over $16,000 of his $10 million fundraising goal.”

Owen at Cooberrie Park

Owen’s videos will begin launching through Visit Capricorn’s Facebook page this week, and with the support of local businesses, one lucky viewer and subscriber will have the opportunity to win a family prize pack including vouchers to each of the attractions featured.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll is encouraging everyone to get behind and follow Owen’s journey and be delighted in seeing the region through the eyes of a child.

“Our team has just loved working with this amazing young chap and are so proud to have Owen as a passionate local advocate committed to promoting our destination,” Ms Carroll said.

The launch of Owen’s work across the destination follows on from Visit Capricorn’s summer campaign, which began in November and encouraged Australians to plan their next holiday in the Capricorn region.

“I can’t wait to see you in my backyard,” Owen said.

Follow www.facebook.com/visitcapricorn, check out Owen’s adventures and discover how you can win a family prize pack.