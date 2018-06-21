CQ winter cold snap to come to an end

WITH winter well and truly here, Central Queensland has been shivering through lower than average temperatures this past week.

However, the early week cold snap has now come to an end.

On Wednesday, temperatures returned to the month's average of 11C minimum and 23.5C maximum, with a minimum of 12C and a maximum of 25C.

Today was a couple of degrees cooler for Rockhampton with a minimum of 7.2C and a maximum of 23.3C.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Michael Knepp said temperatures will be getting "gradually warmer over the next few days” across Central Queensland.

"Temperatures should be headed to what they should be this time of year,” Mr Knepp said.

"A little further inland at Biloela, the average is 7.1C minimum and 23.4C maximum.

"At Emerald the minimum average is 10C and the maximum is 23C.

"Temperatures should be headed more towards that in the next few days.”

Tomorrow, Rockhampton can expect a minimum of 12C and a maximum of 25C.

Yeppoon will be the same as yesterday, with a minimum of 14C and a maximum of 21C.

There could also be the chance of rain early next week, with a 40 per cent chance on Tuesday and Wednesday for Rockhampton.

"The best chance to see rain will be mid next week,” Mr Knepps said.

"But there's still uncertainty in that forecast.”

Mr Knepp said exposed coastal areas around Yeppoon will have a greater chance of seeing showers early next week.

"We've had dry air masses, and there are usually cool mornings associated with dry air masses,” Mr Knepp said.

"These masses have been lingering because there's no onshore flow... and the flow coming over land makes it drier.”