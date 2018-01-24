Menu
CQ woman appears in court for drought relief fraud charges

Rachel Leitch and SP Gunsablazin took out the $15,000 non pro event on Saturday morning marking 74 at the Rolleston Wildhorse Cutting Show. Photo Contributed
Rachel Leitch and SP Gunsablazin took out the $15,000 non pro event on Saturday morning marking 74 at the Rolleston Wildhorse Cutting Show. Photo Contributed
Kerri-Anne Mesner
A CENTRAL Queensland primary producer has made her first appearance in court in relation to 26 fraud charges.

Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) detectives charged the 31-year-old Springsure woman with 26 fraud related offences in December.

Rachel Amelia Leitch appeared with her lawyer Patrick Quinn, of Creevey Russell Lawyers, in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

The court heard some of the charges are expected to be amended.

Her matters have been adjourned until February 28.

Police will alleged Leitch fraudulently obtained drought relief subsidies by forging and uttering invoices when applying for the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme, facilitated by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) in relation to the Fodder Freight Subsidy and Emergency Water Infrastructure rebates between 2013-2015.

The Drought Relief Assistance Scheme (DRAS) is a scheme set up by the Queensland Government to help primary producers in the grazing industries, manage their livestock resource during drought and to help in the restoration of that resource after drought.

