CQ woman breaks down building industry stereotypes

REWARDING: Winner of last year's award Jill Corbett hopes to see more women become involved in construction.

WINNING an award for women in construction was not necessarily something Jill Corbett set out to achieve.

In fact, growing up she had zero interest in the industry.

But following her win of last year’s Master Builders 2019 Women in Building award, Mrs Corbett yesterday ­reflected on her unexpected journey.

The Emerald woman said it was only after she met husband Carl that her career changed direction, after ­closing her online fashion boutique to focus on the building industry.

“I’ve always been passionate about creativity. I’ve had a flair for different things over the years, but nothing that I ended up completely throwing myself into,” she said.

After relocating back to Emerald, Mr and Mrs Corbett saw a gap in the market – one that allowed for unique custom homes as opposed to its usual run-of-the-mill properties.

The couple went on to ­establish their self-titled design and construction company, Corbett Homes in 1998 with hopes of injecting life back into a lacking Emerald housing market.

“It wasn’t necessarily something I chose, but my husband was already contracting in the area and we saw a niche for something in Emerald,” Mrs Corbett said.

“We got really busy and I needed to decide and be loyal to the business – I wanted to be. With time and experience I figured out it’s something I really want to do.”

Although an unexpected twist in her career, Mrs Corbett said she had taken to the industry like a duck to water.

“I didn’t realise how much I loved the building industry, specifically design and colour because I was put in the role initially. But I figured out quick I really loved it.”

She later enrolled in a Certificate of Colour and Design through the International School of Colour and Design in a bid to further develop her skills.

CUSTOM: Corbett Homes has been recognised as one of Emerald's best.

These days, her role differs greatly to her earlier foray into fashion.

Instead now she spends hours, sometimes days, with clients as she helps create the home of their dreams.

Mrs Corbett said that while mining closures years ago resulted in a downturn in Emerald’s housing market, the team had experienced a steady increase as of late, including four different display homes and 52 houses in a year.

“Over the past few years it had been much quieter, but we’ve continued to build houses in different farming areas because its always been consistent with this industry,” she said.

“We have a really loyal team behind us that has stayed with us – they help us do our job better.”

Although it was a typically male-dominant industry, Mrs Corbett encouraged women who considered a career in the industry to look further into possible careerpaths.

“It’s a great industry if you get in with the right people. It has so many opportunities for people that do love colour and design,” Mrs Corbett said.

“Women have great skills and flair for this area so I urge them to look around because they might be pleasantly surprised by what they find.”

Nominations for Master Builders 2020 Women in Building awards are now open. Visit mbqld.com.au/hcawards for more information.