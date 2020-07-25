Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Erin Maree Saunders pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving and driving without a licence.
Erin Maree Saunders pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving and driving without a licence.
Crime

CQ woman busted drink driving without a licence

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland woman faced court this week after she was caught drink driving without a licence west of Rockhampton.

Erin Maree Saunders pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23 to one count each of drink driving and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Saunders was intercepted driving on the Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere, at 8.45pm on June 19 for a breath test and licence check.

Mr Rumford said Saunders told police she had consumed four cans of Bundaberg Rum between 3pm and 8.15pm that day.

He said checks had revealed Saunders’ licence had expired on June 3.

He said Saunders told police she did not receive a renewal and was unaware it was expired.

He said Saunders recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1.

Saunders told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale she was a business manager at a local pest control firm and needed her licence to drive to jobs and check on work.

However, she said arrangements had been made to work around her disqualification.

Saunders was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

drink driving driving without a licence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive coastal home fails to meet reserve at auction

        premium_icon Massive coastal home fails to meet reserve at auction

        Property The property was showing good interest post auction.

        Police probe: Cash and cigarettes stolen in store break-in

        premium_icon Police probe: Cash and cigarettes stolen in store break-in

        Crime It is not the first time the popular neighbourhood store has been targeted this...

        Contest to find next generation of poets and performers

        premium_icon Contest to find next generation of poets and performers

        News The Bard Awards is open to students in years 7 to 12.

        Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting

        premium_icon Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting

        Horses Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard, Vince Aspinall’s top four fancies.