CQ woman busted drink driving without a licence

Erin Maree Saunders pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23 to one count each of drink driving and driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Saunders was intercepted driving on the Old Capricorn Hwy, Gracemere, at 8.45pm on June 19 for a breath test and licence check.

Mr Rumford said Saunders told police she had consumed four cans of Bundaberg Rum between 3pm and 8.15pm that day.

He said checks had revealed Saunders’ licence had expired on June 3.

He said Saunders told police she did not receive a renewal and was unaware it was expired.

He said Saunders recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1.

Saunders told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale she was a business manager at a local pest control firm and needed her licence to drive to jobs and check on work.

However, she said arrangements had been made to work around her disqualification.

Saunders was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.