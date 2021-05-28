Menu
Kim Marie Roberts, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. Picture: iStock
Crime

CQ woman busted with marijuana twice in a month

Aden Stokes
28th May 2021 1:00 PM
A Central Queensland woman was busted possessing small amounts of marijuana and drug utensils on two separate occasions in April.

Kim Marie Roberts, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said police were conducting patrols in Rockhampton at 5pm on April 4 when they intercepted a vehicle and detained Roberts for a search.

Sergeant Cullen said police searched Roberts’ bag and found a clip-seal bag containing about 2g of marijuana and scissors, which she claimed was hers for personal use.

She said police executed a search warrant at an address in Mount Morgan on April 6 and that Roberts was not at the address at that time.

She said inside the home police found 5g of marijuana in a clip-seal bag, as well as chopped marijuana in a bowl, eight suspected marijuana seeds and a bong.

She said Roberts told police the marijuana belonged to her and she had planned to smoke it.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said the marijuana seized by police was for his client’s personal use.

Mr Robertson said his client had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression and was aware there was alternative treatment available.

Roberts was fined $1100 with criminal convictions recorded.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

