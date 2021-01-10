CQ woman caught red-handed stealing clothes from Target

Jody Marie Olsen pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods. Picture: Brian Cassidy

A Rockhampton teacher’s aide was caught red-handed attempting to steal several items from Target at City Centre Plaza, including a black singlet top, a court has heard.

Jody Marie Olsen, 39, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Olsen entered Target at 4pm on November 18 last year, and removed the tags from clothes and placed them in her bag.

Mr Fox said Olsen had placed several items in her bag throughout the store.

He said Olsen was stopped by a staff member on her way out and questioned regarding items in her bag.

She removed one singlet top and gave it to the staff member before leaving the store.

Police questioned Olsen in the carpark, who told them she had removed the tags from several items in the store and placed them in her bag.

Mr Fox said all items were seized and returned to the store.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was injured and unable to work after a fall in a supermarket in May last year.

As a result of not being able to work, Ms Harris said her client suffered financial hardship.

She said her client also suffered from type 1 diabetes and had low blood sugar at the time of the offending.

Olsen was fined $250 with no criminal conviction recorded.

