Helen Donna Reid, 57, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28 to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods. Picture: Brian Cassidy
Crime

CQ woman caught stealing building supplies from Bunnings

Aden Stokes
4th Feb 2021 6:00 PM
A woman has faced court after she took several building supplies from Bunnings Warehouse in Rockhampton without paying.

Helen Donna Reid, 57, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28 to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Reid attended Bunnings Warehouse in Rockhampton about 11am on November 16, 2020 and was seen placing an item in her handbag by an employee.

Ms King said Reid was seen on several occasions opening packets and placing items in her pockets and handbag.

She said Reid paid for some items but continued through the checkout without paying for the items she had placed in her pockets and handbag.

She said Reid was approached by an employee who asked her to return to the store as police had been contacted in relation to the items she had failed to pay for, which included multiple building supplies worth $50.90.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was embarrassed and remorseful for her actions.

Reid was fined $500 with no criminal conviction recorded.

