CQ woman charged over alleged stolen vehicle offences

Alex Rankin and Demi Warcon are wanted by police.

Alex Rankin and Demi Warcon are wanted by police.

UPDATE, 6.50AM FRIDAY: Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Central Queensland woman Demi Warcon.

Ms Warcon was wanted by police to assist with investigations into multiple allegations of stealing vehicles and driving dangerously through Rockhampton streets.

She was also being sought over her alleged involvement of an armed robbery at the Kalka Palms Hotel, Berserker, on May 17.

Police allege she and a female associate used violence to take a large sum of money off an elderly man who had just won on the pokies.

Officers from the Tactical Crime Squad attended a Randwick Street residence about 9pm on Wednesday and found Ms Warcon allegedly hiding inside.

She was arrested and taken into custody.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

On Thursday evening, she was charged with one count each of robbery in company, arson, stealing, unlicensed driving (SPER suspended), contravene requirement, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and three counts of unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Her co-accused, 22-year old Alex Rankin, was taken into custody on Saturday.

Mr Rankin appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles, one drive while State Penalties Enforcement Registry licence suspended, one evade police, one fail to dispose of syringe safely, one enter premises and commit indictable offence, and two possess dangerous drugs.

He was denied bail and his matters were adjourned until July 7.