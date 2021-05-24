CQ woman drink-drives off bridge, rolls car

A Central Queensland woman drink-drove and rolled her car on the way home early this year.

Adrienne Jane Promnitz faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18 and pleaded guilty to driving while over the general alcohol limit in Bouldercombe.

The court heard that at 5.20am on January 30, 2021, police attended a single-vehicle crash on Razorback Road.

Tyre tracks at the scene suggested Promnitz had driven from the left lane across the right lane, off a floodway bridge and onto grass, before hitting a dirt wall that caused the car to roll over.

Ambulance officers treated Promnitz, who appeared to be intoxicated and later was determined to have a blood-alcohol content of .093.

The court heard Promnitz was driving home from a friend’s house in Mount Morgan, where she had been drinking.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Promnitz had “suffered some extra-curial punishment”.

“No doubt that’s shaken you up,” she said.

Promnitz was fined $500, disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for four months, and issued a restrictive licence for her work at the Mount Morgan Grand Hotel.

Her conviction was recorded.