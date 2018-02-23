CQ woman flooded in during 3-day labour horror

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service responds to a call for help from a young pregnant woman in Diglum.

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has responded to a 000-call 32 kilometres south west of Calliope from a pregnant woman isolated due to flooding.

The 25-year-old female patient, who is 38 weeks pregnant with her second child, was suspected to be suffering for three days with symptoms associated with labour.

She was treated this morning and stabilised on scene by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor.

Due to road closures, the patient was airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further medical treatment.