Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service responds to a call for help from a young pregnant woman in Diglum.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service responds to a call for help from a young pregnant woman in Diglum.
News

CQ woman flooded in during 3-day labour horror

23rd Feb 2018 12:56 PM

THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has responded to a 000-call 32 kilometres south west of Calliope from a pregnant woman isolated due to flooding.

The 25-year-old female patient, who is 38 weeks pregnant with her second child, was suspected to be suffering for three days with symptoms associated with labour.

 

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service responds to a 000 call from young pregnant woman in Diglum.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service responds to a 000 call from young pregnant woman in Diglum.

She was treated this morning and stabilised on scene by the on-board critical care paramedic and doctor.

Due to road closures, the patient was airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further medical treatment.

capricorn rescue helicopter rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Nationals need to unite after losing 'great leader': Landry

Nationals need to unite after losing 'great leader': Landry

News Capricronia MP rules out standing as she pays tribute to mentor.

Police dismantling 'poorly made bomb' in North Rockhampton

Police dismantling 'poorly made bomb' in North Rockhampton

Crime BREAKING: Suspect device found in pedestrian tunnel

UDPATE: Bus not on fire, mechanical failure break down

UDPATE: Bus not on fire, mechanical failure break down

News All persons appear to be accounted for and uninjured

Graziers reap higher returns at CQLX Gracemere sale

Graziers reap higher returns at CQLX Gracemere sale

News Morgan Harris says it's a sellers' market at the moment

Local Partners