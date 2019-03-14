CQ woman giving silent sufferers of painful disease a voice

LOOKING at Jane Peacock, you wouldn't know she lives with a debilitating disease.

The 29-year-old Emu Park mother of two has endometriosis, an invisible illness that affects one in 10 women.

"It's affected me physically, mentally, my relationships, my whole life,” she said.

"It's the hardest thing I've been through.”

After 16 years of searching for answers, Ms Peacock is aiming to create awareness and bring the disease out of the shadows.

"If more knowledge and information was available, it may have saved a lot of my health issues,” she said.

"I'd love to get the community involved to help any young girls starting off with symptoms and any other women in our community that might be suffering as well.

"I want people to know they are not alone and there is support out there for them.”

Ms Peacock will be at the Emu Park markets on Sunday, when she will kick off a fund-raiser to spread awareness and raise money for the Endometriosis Association.

She will also be selling pins from QENDO - a dedicated group of volunteers who work to raise awareness of endometriosis and provide support to those affected - to raise funds, as well as organising a sausage sizzle and information stall outside Emu Park's Drakes IGA and Star Discount Chemist.

All funds will go towards endometriosis research and resources, and communication about the disease.

Ms Peacock first realised something was wrong when she experienced heavy and painful menstruation at 13.

"I had a lot of nausea and dizziness and nobody knew what was going on,” she said.

"It went on for a couple of years and when I was about 15 I was rushed to Rockhampton Base Hospital in severe pain.

"They assumed my appendix was rupturing and when they performed emergency surgery they found that I had endometriosis. I had multiple cysts and abrasions in my uterus. It was quite severe.”

INSPIRED TO HELP OTHERS: Jane Peacock is raising funds for research into endometriosis and to increase awareness of the disease. Steph Allen

When Ms Peacock came out of surgery she was told she would never be able to conceive and that the road ahead would be a difficult one.

"There was no support or information. Nobody really knew what was going on,” she said.

"It's been absolutely frustrating. I don't have thousands of dollars to find a decent specialist and I've been stuck in the public system for the last few years.

"I recently found a supportive doctor who has tried to help me control my symptoms.

"At the moment I'm on the Depo Provera shots, which I get every eight weeks, and the Provera tablets I take twice a day.”

Without treatment, Ms Peacock experiences severe pain that leaves her in bed for a week at a time, unable to walk or stand.

"I once bled for eight months,” she said. "I can't store iron, which is more just in our family. It's half the reason I get so dizzy and fatigued.

"Fatigue is a huge problem for me. I constantly take supplements.”

Ms Peacock is also on estrogen patches at the moment to counteract her body going into chemical menopause.

With little study about the disease, Ms Peacock said she had been a trial and error "guinea pig” for medications.

"One medication may work for one person and may not for another,” she said. "We've got to keep going and trying these things they suggest and hope for the best.”

Over the year, doctors have dismissed Ms Peacock's severe pain as constipation or PMS symptoms.

"Painful periods and heavy bleeding is not normal,” she said. "I've come to the realisation that I was sick of being alone and I want this to be a real deal.

"I want everyone to know about it. Those who are suffering don't have to do it alone anymore.”

When Ms Peacock picked up a copy of The Morning Bulletin in January, she came across a story on Prue Duggan, Rockhampton's "Endomeet” coordinator and a fellow sufferer.

"I was inspired to go and see her and see if other ladies were having the same issues,” Ms Peacock said.

"It was the first time I'd met anyone who understood what I was going through. I want other local girls to know there's support and help available.”

Rockhampton Endo is working to bring specialists to the region.

"Jump on our local Facebook group or the QENDO group and do the checklist,” Ms Peacock said.

"If you have any of these symptoms, get help and always get a second opinion if your gut tell you to.”

Endometriosis Facts

March is Endometriosis Awareness month

Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the one that normally lines the uterus grows in other parts of the body.

The tissue follows the menstrual cycle and bleeds, causinginflammation and leading to scar tissue, cysts and adhesions.

Over time, scar tissue will increase and can cover other organs and tissue with adhesions. This can cause immobilisation of organs, fusing of organs and damage to the fallopian tubes.

Symptoms include: heavy bleeding, painful periods, backache, cramping, lower abdominal aches, pain during and after a bowel motion, nausea and/or vomiting and painful intercourse.

The exact cause of endometriosis is unknown but possible causes may include: implantation of endometrial cells by the back flow of menstrual blood, transportation to body areas by the blood stream and the lymphatic system, change in immunity levels, possible heredity factors and autoimmune system problems.