CQ woman heads for hospital after insect nestles in ear

SKIN-CRAWLING: A woman presented to hospital with an insect in her ear. NOTE: This is a generic image.

AN INSECT in her ear landed one 53-year-old woman in hospital last night.

Paramedics were called to a Carmila home at 7.12pm, after which the woman sought private transport to the Sarina Hospital for further assessment.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service said the woman wasn't admitted and returned home last night.

Though unfortunate, the skin-crawling incident is perhaps more common than you'd like to imagine.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman today confirmed there have been 59 presentations to the Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department for foreign objects in the ear between January 1 and June 30 this year.

No-one has been admitted as a result, and Queensland Health were unable to provide further information on what the objects were.

A quick Google search would suggests insects are a common culprit.