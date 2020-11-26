CQ woman launches her own brand of alcohol

FOLLOWING a long-time love of carefully sourcing and delicately curating three blends of botanicals that underpin her secret recipe, Rockhampton’s Catie Fry joins the distilling industry as one of the few all-female founded and owned distilleries in the world.

The co-founder of the international award-winning Saleyards Distillery in Rockhampton this week announced the launch of the Clovendoe Distilling Co. brand.

The increasingly popular vapour-infused spirits are intentionally crafted to speak for themselves and be enjoyed with little interference.

“It’s been some time coming, but we are proud to have finally arrived,” Ms Fry said.

“Not only is Queensland already famous for its pristine beaches, tropical islands and sunshine, but now we can add Clovendoe Distilling Co to that list.

“The natural beauty and easygoing attitude of our home is our inspiration for using the best ingredients nature has to offer to curate a refined spirit.”

The team at Clovendoe Distilling Co. works with 21 unique botanicals, all of which are ethically sourced or procured locally.

The botanicals are prepared and distilled in a small batch in a one-of-a-kind traditional copper pot still.

Ms Fry said she had discovered a few things throughout her life which helped her launch her brand of alcohol.

“You can’t make a good spirit without quality ingredients,” she said.

“Also, the distilling process is a journey within itself and women can have their own distilling company.”

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer Mary Carroll congratulated Ms Fry and the Clovendoe Distilling Co. team for turning their vision into reality.

“With the ongoing success of Saleyards Distillery, there is absolutely no doubt we will be seeing Clovendoe on the international award nominee list and our destination is so proud to celebrate this achievement,” she said.

For more information, go to https://www.clovendoe.com/.