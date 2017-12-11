CQ woman makes history, knocking down gender stereotypes

BRIANNA PIDGEON is breaking down social barriers and making history.

The 20-year-old Biloela woman is nearing her first-year anniversary of a four-year fitter and turner apprenticeship at CS Energy's Callide Power Station.

Ms Pidgeon started her new career in January and is the first female fitter and turner apprentice for CS Energy over their 30-year history.

"I was looking for a full time job for a while and applied for many apprenticeships in Gladstone but branched out to Biloela (my old home town) and fate made it happen,” she said.

Ms Pidgeon's biggest influence in going for the job was her mum.

"I grew up seeing her go to work in Hi Vis clothing and I was always interested that she was out working on the field,” she said.

"I've always been a hands on, creative person and never had the opportunity to try out using tools so I took the chance and found out I was very interested in the mechanical aptitude test.

"Luckily for me it worked out and I love it.”

Brianna enjoys the practical side of her apprenticeship. Contributed

As a first year apprentice, most of the time Ms Pidgeon works with other tradespeople in the workshop or on plant.

"Every day is different, but I do a lot of preventive and corrective maintenance,” she said.

"I handle tools, do alignments, do inspections, replace oils or parts.

"Also as an apprentice I have to go to TAFE blocks where I mark off competencies such as welding, oxy cutting, using engineering measurements.”

Starting off green, Ms Pidgeon has learn a lot over the past 12 months.

"I have learned the basics like the names of tools, how to use them correctly, correct lifting techniques and posture, how to identify hazards and what to learn from incidents that happen at work,” she said.

Brianna's trolley she made herself for her welding competency. Contributed

"One of my favourite competencies I've completed this year would have to be mig and stick welding as I can see the huge improvement I've made from the first time I ever touched a welder on my second day of my apprenticeship. It lets me embrace my creative side.”

Learning out on the field at the plant and workshop, Ms Pidgeon has been in the classroom as well.

"I have learned a lot of the basics from the other students,” she said.

"In my second year it will just be fitter and turner apprentices in my class so it will be a lot more one on one.”

Ms Pidgeon plans to remain in the industrial scene when she completes her apprenticeship in 2021.

"I've nearly finished my Diploma of Business which I am studying externally and hoping in the future when I build up my industrial experience and knowledge, that I could move to a supervisors role.” she said.

"I would also consider studying Mechanical Engineering at university.”

Brianna Pidgeon is the first female fitter and turner in CS Energy's history. Contributed

Ms Pidgeon is one of three females in plant-based roles.

"There's a couple of females on the electrical team which is nice to see.” she said.

"The rest of the females are in the administrative roles or in the warehouse so there's plenty around on site. However only a few of us females are working on the plant (myself and two electricians).”

Ms Pidgeon said her workplace is more than supportive with females in male roles.

"It's new for them just as it is for me so we are learning together.” she said.

"A lot of them are very polite around me and forget that I am a pretty laid back person.

"They don't treat me any differently, which I love as I'm just a woman trying to do my job.”

Being a female in a heavily male-dominated industry has given Ms Pidgeon confidence and drive.

"It has taught me to not to be afraid to give things a go, and to get in there and give it 100%,” she said.

"Not only that, but it has given me so much confidence within myself and taught me that you are not defined by others.

"I can be a girly girl, and wear steel capped boots and be covered in grease and sweat at work.

"Doing this apprenticeship has given me the opportunity to experience working in this industry as I grew up with a single mother and didn't really have a dad figure around to teach me these things.

"Now I can pass my experience down to my children in the future.”

It wasn't all easily sailing for Ms Pidgeon, as her family had other ideas about her career choice.

”My grandma wasn't too impressed as she is very old fashioned,” she said.

”She said she would've preferred me to be a hairdresser apprentice, but she can now see that I am enjoying it.”

Ms Pidgeon is honoured to be in the role, setting an example for other women.

”Other women are usually impressed and proud as it's not too common,” she said.

She encourages others to follow your dreams despite stereotypes.

”If you're in high school, definitely try and do some work experience in the industrial field - I wish I had been brave enough to do that," she said.

”Don't be scared to give it a go, don't feel intimidated and go in with an open mind.

”If you are open to learning new things, you'll do great as there is always room for improvements.”