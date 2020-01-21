Menu
EDUCATION IS KEY: Chelsea Church works for two family businesses, including Calliope Rural Traders. Picture: Contributed
CQ woman prepares to take on family tradition

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st Jan 2020 2:00 PM
CHELSEA Church knows how big a responsibility she has helping her grandparents run their family-owned businesses.

She currently works for two family businesses – Opal Holdings and Calliope Rural Traders.

Both businesses have been operating for almost two ­decades in Central Queensland.

Opal Holdings is a contract business that provides roadside grass slashing services and parks and garden maintenance for the Gladstone region, and Calliope Rural Traders is a rural store that stocks a wide variety of farmer’s goods and handyman equipment.

Ms Church said she had taken on CQUniversity’s Certificate IV in Small Business Management to obtain formal qualifications and boost her capabilities for the future.

“I am the workplace health and safety officer for both businesses, but I also cover other duties including human resources, marketing, sales, payroll and administration,” she said.

“My goal with the course is to learn as much as I can so when my grandparents retire, they can feel confident that their businesses will be run efficiently and profitably.”

Ms Church is not new to CQUniversity’s vocational courses having previously completed a Certificate III in Business Administration and a Certificate IV in Workplace Health and Safety.

“Both of those certificates have helped me in my roles and given me the confidence to successfully execute the tasks that are required of me,” she said.

“Anyone, no matter how young or old can always ­benefit from learning new things and upskilling.

“Educating yourself through study as well as surrounding yourself with ­great-minded business people are the two ingredients you need to achieve anything you wish in business.”

TAFE Careers Expo

The CQUniversity TAFE Careers Expo is on tomorrow at the Rockhampton City campus, Canning St, from 2-5.30pm.

To register, go to www.cqu.edu.au/courses/eforms/registration-tafe-careers-expo.

