CQ woman rams Government property with her car

JESSICA Helena Monica Boon can consider herself lucky to leave court with just community service.

After repeatedly driving a vehicle into a road sign, damaging both the car and sign, Boon pleaded guilty to two charges at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

What ultimately saved Boon, 24 was the lack of information about the sign, meaning no restitution could be sought. But it is understood the signs are worth thousands of dollars.

The court heard Boon was driving with her ex on the Burnett Hwy in Mt Morgan when a loud argument broke out.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said witnesses heard the pair before they saw them.

"Witnesses saw her drive repeatedly into the sign, so much the steel pipes bent over," he said.

"She did it again and again.

"She then got out of the car and swapped with the passenger."

The court heard when police later pulled over the car, which had panel damage, Boon said she had crashed and it was not intentional.

She claimed her memory was unclear due to the argument, but admitted it wasn't an accident after being shown the witness statements.

Magistrate Catherine Benson was unsure to why Boon had damaged the sign.

"It was a deliberate attempt to damage the sign, or the car, or yourself. I don't know which one," she said.

"It was a dangerous act, dangerous behaviour and you clearly have anger issues.

"You need to deal with them through counselling.

"You are fortunate the was no information on the restitution or it would have been worse for you."

Boon was given a 50-hour community service sentence and fined $250 for failing to comply with a police direction from another incident.