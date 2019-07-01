CQ woman reinvents her business after return to Rocky

Frenchville woman and mother of four launches her photography business, Maple and Eve.

IT WAS a few years ago in Tieri when Taneisha Millar bought her first camera and started to hone her photography skills.

The mother of four was living in the mining town and after realising there was were no professional photographers in the area, she decided to take the next step and open her own business.

She started with taking photos of her own children using Instagram as a windowshop.

August and Annaleise take a wander through the fields. Maple & Eve Photography

Being a stay-at-home mum, she had been looking for something to focus on which could give her a creative outlet.

"I decided to buy a camera, spent hundreds of hours on YouTube and researching doing online tutorials, went out there and started taking photos and that's where my passion for photography blossomed about three years ago,” she said.

"It's a way to express my creativity and get a few hours away from the children and do something fun and exciting, capture some precious memories.”

Dave, Kylie, Chianne, Courtney, Byron, Rylie, Ebony, Cade, Imogen, Laylah and Aleea. Maple & Eve Photography

After living in Tieri for the past eight years, Taneisha and her family moved back to Rockhampton in January for their children to start schooling and two months ago, the Frenchville woman re-branded her business, Maple & Eve Photography.

"We've settled back here now and we are really enjoying the Rockhampton lifestyle,” she said.

Taneisha predominately specialises in family photos but enjoys taking shots of couples and wanted to delve deeper into wedding photography.

A father's love, Keedan Wagg bonds with son Lewys and daughter, Evie-Lynne. Maple & Eve Photography

"I love the emotion and I'm all about capturing how it feels rather than how it looks,” she said.

"Hopefully my photos will speak for themselves and people will come to my pages.”

If you would like to make a booking with Taneisha, please contact her via the Maple & Eve Photography Facebook or Instagram pages.