A 58 year-old woman was airlifted from Capella after her quad bike rolled.
CQ woman rolls quad, pinned under bike on top of ants nest

vanessa jarrett
by
14th Mar 2018 8:43 AM

A 58 YEAR-old woman was airlifted from a CQ property last night after a quad bike rollover.

At approximately 8.30pm last night, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a property near Capella where the female patient rolled the quad bike she was riding.

It is believed the woman was travelling at high speed when she lost control, coming to grief in a ditch beside the road.

The bike came to rest on top of the woman and to add insult to injury, she was lying pinned on an ants nest.

The quad bike had to be jacked off the woman by Queensland Fire and Rescue Service using air bag jacks.

Once freed the woman was treated for a broken arm and suspected spinal injuries.

She was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

