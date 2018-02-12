CQ woman spreads her wings to conquer her dream

MOVING ON UP: Louise Beggs will swap the Capricorn Coast for the city life this weekend when she heads to Brisbane for university.

MOVING ON UP: Louise Beggs will swap the Capricorn Coast for the city life this weekend when she heads to Brisbane for university. Contributed

LOUISE Beggs is travelling to Brisbane to conquer her dream.

The 18-year-old has received her first preference offer for her upcoming university studies.

A Yeppoon woman, Louise graduated from St Ursula's College last year and is now off to the big smoke to study a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts at the University of Queensland's St. Lucia campus.

"I still haven't sorted out exactly what science I plan to complete, but I'm leaning heavily towards Biomedical Science; in particular, Neuroscience,” Louise said.

Louise said during high school, she studied topics which she was keen on.

"At St Ursula's, I enjoyed the senior subjects offered; they allowed me to 'dabble' in specialty areas that I was passionate about,” Louise said.

She received multiple accolades at the college prior to her graduation.

Louise topped Mathematics B and Physics, and was given the Edward Huttley Bursary from the Yeppoon RSL sub-branch, as the senior student with the highest aggregate result in mathematics.

"My career goal (for now) is to become a Neuroscientist, perhaps Neurosurgeon in the distant future, in South Korea - that is the Arts/Language side of my degree,” Louise said.

Louise was the third consecutive generation of her family to attend the College; her grandmother, Margaret Beggs nee Walsh attended in 1941, and her aunt, Jennifer Beggs, was a boarding student in the late 1960s.