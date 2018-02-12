CQ woman spreads her wings to conquer her dream

LOUISE Beggs is travelling to Brisbane to conquer her dream.
The 18-year-old has received her first preference offer for her upcoming university studies.
A Yeppoon woman, Louise graduated from St Ursula's College last year and is now off to the big smoke to study a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts at the University of Queensland's St. Lucia campus.
"I still haven't sorted out exactly what science I plan to complete, but I'm leaning heavily towards Biomedical Science; in particular, Neuroscience,” Louise said.
Louise said during high school, she studied topics which she was keen on.
"At St Ursula's, I enjoyed the senior subjects offered; they allowed me to 'dabble' in specialty areas that I was passionate about,” Louise said.
She received multiple accolades at the college prior to her graduation.
Louise topped Mathematics B and Physics, and was given the Edward Huttley Bursary from the Yeppoon RSL sub-branch, as the senior student with the highest aggregate result in mathematics.
"My career goal (for now) is to become a Neuroscientist, perhaps Neurosurgeon in the distant future, in South Korea - that is the Arts/Language side of my degree,” Louise said.
Louise was the third consecutive generation of her family to attend the College; her grandmother, Margaret Beggs nee Walsh attended in 1941, and her aunt, Jennifer Beggs, was a boarding student in the late 1960s.