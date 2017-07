A woman, 41, has been flown to Rockhampton hospital after being trampled by cattle.

A WOMAN has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital after being trampled by cattle at a property in Dingo.

The Rockhampton-based Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service said the woman, 41, was transported in a stable condition with suspected broken ribs and sternum injuries.

The incident happened about 2pm.