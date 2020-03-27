Menu
AWARD WINNER: Cattlesales co-founder Elisha Parker.
News

CQ woman wins $10K rural business award

Timothy Cox
27th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
A CLERMONT woman’s agriculture business was this week made $10,000 wealthier.

Elisha Parker won the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award for her website Cattlesales, a livestock marketing platform.

Ms Parker said she would use the windfall to increase the functionality of her site and make it a central one-stop shop for cattle sellers and buyers.

“The website currently advertises and markets cattle being sold by any sale point, but we’re going to add online catalogue capabilities.

“Buyers can use an interactive catalogue to see video, several photos, and social media pages.”

She said the build would begin right away and would be ready for bull season later this year.

“This will take it to a whole new level.

“The most exciting part about it is bringing this tool to the industry. The bursary allows the project to come to life.”

Elisha Parker.
Agricultural Industry Development minister Mark Furner said the Rural Women’s Award celebrated the contributions of women across the agriculture industry.

“I congratulate Elisha Parker for her success in being acclaimed as the 2020 Queensland Rural Women’s Award winner,” he said.

“Ms Parker receives a $10,000 Westpac bursary to assist in broadening the scope and reach of Cattlesales.com.au. Ms Parker will also participate in a range of networking and professional development opportunities.

“At a time when we have been battling with the ongoing drought, floods and fires, and now the extraordinary impacts of a global pandemic, now more than ever we need big thinkers like Elisha.”

Mr Furner congratulated all the finalists in the annual award.

