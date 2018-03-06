CQ woman's brave voice fighting for struggling businesses

Kate Hollingsworth in her shop That Wholefood Place.

ROCKHAMPTON small business owner Kate Hollingsworth is putting out a call to action for CQ residents to support local.

Having tried everything, Kate is at her wits end trying to keep her business, That Wholefood Place, afloat.

"Many people just don't shop locally enough,” she said.

"And many businesses aren't shopping locally to support other small businesses around town.”

That Wholefood Place is a family run business providing nuts, grains, seeds, flours, oils and sugar/fructose free alternatives at bulk prices with out the need to buy the products in bulk.

After Easter, Kate will reduce her opening times from five days a week back to just three days.

"We were getting up to 150 people through the door, but that's dropped back to about 90,” Kate said.

"The best option for us is to cut down to three days a week, that way it's a more confined foot traffic period.”

Kate's business is not the only one feeling this pressure though.

"We're all in the same boat, we're competing against the big chains,” she said.

"Everyone is going to the big chains and the big guys because they say it's more convenient.

"But I offer an online 'click and collect' delivery and pick-up.

"I don't know what else we can do to be more convenient or offer more of a service so that people come here.”

Kate said that even other businesses which stock similar products to hers aren't her competition

"We're all just trying to get good food into the community and run a family business,” she said.

"We need to start working together to work against the big guys.

"I know my products are fresh, we make them ourselves and everything is done with really quality ingredients.

"I am comparable in prices to the big guys, which I shouldn't be. I am just one person, so I shouldn't be. So you have to think to yourself how much are they overcharging?”

Kate said that even on a budget healthy eating was possible and people didn't have to sacrifice their health.

"You can buy exactly what you want and need to suit your budget,” she said.

"I'm not going anywhere, this is what feeds my family.”

Retail trade figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today revealed sales for January remained sluggish.

National Retail Association CEO Dominique Lamb said the figures are not cause for panic, but they do show that retail is experiencing a sluggish start to 2018.

"It is therefore vital that measures are in place over the coming months that are conducive to strong retail sales,” she said.

"For instance, there need to be trading hours' laws in place that reflect the needs and wants of consumers in 2018 and penalty rates need to strike the right balance between a wage that is both fair and affordable.”