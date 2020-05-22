Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emma Derainne with her students in Caen, France
Emma Derainne with her students in Caen, France
News

CQ woman’s French win

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
22nd May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The winner of a nation-wide schools competition in France, Emma Derainne (nee O’Connor) traces her love of learning to her early life in Central Queensland.

Ms Derainne, whose Caen students won the ‘My Class has Talent’ contest, attended Sacred Heart Primary School and St Ursulas College in Yeppoon, and completed part of her undergraduate degree at CQUniversity in Rockhampton.

The winning entry comprised a creative video in which her students spoke in English about how radio technology worked.

Her class learned of its win the same day it was announced all French schools would close.

“As our school year finishes at the beginning of July, it seems unlikely that we will be able to celebrate together,” Ms Derainne said of the success.

“The Grand Prize was a class trip to Futuroscope, a theme park; however that was cancelled due to the coronavirus.”

Ms Derainne lives in a ­wisteria-covered stone ­cottage in the small village of Boulon with her French ­husband and two sons.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with drug offences after CBD arrest

        premium_icon Man charged with drug offences after CBD arrest

        Breaking UPDATE 7PM: Rockhampton police have charged a man with numerous drug offences following his arrest in the CBD this afternoon.

        Tenders open for Gracemere’s replacement fire station

        premium_icon Tenders open for Gracemere’s replacement fire station

        News A $2.2 million state-of-the-art fire and rescue station will soon be under...

        No change to Livingstone show holiday

        premium_icon No change to Livingstone show holiday

        News LIVINGSTONE will also stick with its previously announced 2020 show holiday.

        Big plans to boost CQ’s tourism

        premium_icon Big plans to boost CQ’s tourism

        Lifestyle Local tourism operators are anticipating a surge in demand next month.