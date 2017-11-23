CQ woman's genius move lands state's best tuckshop convenor

Amanda McLardy has been named Queensland's top tuckshop convener for the second year in a row, after implementing healthy meals at Farnborough State School.

DITCHING almost every food that isn't cooked from scratch and serving up fresh herbs and vegetables grown in the school's own garden.

It seems this is what it takes to be Queensland's top school tuckshop convenor for the second year in a row.

Farnborough State School tuckshop convenor Amanda McLardy attributes her success in the tuckshop convenor awards to her parallel role at the school, as coordinator of the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program.

Amanda is also studying a Bachelor of Education (Secondary) Home Economics specialisation course at CQUniversity.

"When I first arrived at Farnborough we had this amazing kitchen garden but were still serving packaged foods in the tuckshop," she said.

"Now we have freshly made Mexican, Sushi and curries, and the only packaged foods are yoghurts and icy poles.

"I see my roles with the garden and tuckshop as going hand in hand."

It was Amanda's own home economics teacher that inspired her to give cooking and sewing a go.

Now she has extensive experience in hospitality and catering and runs her own hobby sewing business from home. She's also had teacher aide roles supporting Home Economics teachers.

As a mother of three school-age children, Amanda plans to manage her time by going to full-time with her CQUni study program from next year onwards.

Sadly, this will mean leaving the tuckshop.

But she hopes the healthy menu will continue.

The Queensland Association of School Tuckshops runs the annual awards, open to hundreds of convenors across the state and judged with help from organisations including Parents and Citizens Queensland and Queensland Health.

CQUni Home Economics Lecturer Dr Jay Deagon said "Amanda's life experiences and passion for sustainable practices and healthy happy children are a valuable asset to our profession and her school community".

"She is an inspiration to me. I am sincerely gladdened to have Amanda studying with us to become a Home Economics teacher," Dr Deagon said.