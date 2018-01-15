CQ woman's mission to change people's lives

L-R Jade Assay, Lillian Elder and Emmeline Elder at the Health and Harmony store which has moved to 41 Denham Street.

L-R Jade Assay, Lillian Elder and Emmeline Elder at the Health and Harmony store which has moved to 41 Denham Street. Chris Ison ROK120118chealth1

LILLIAN Elder was brought up on a healthy lifestyle and has always seen food as a way to nourish the body.

Since she was a young girl, Lillian and her sister, Emmeline were instilled to look after their bodies by their mother, Sandra.

"As I grew older and finished school, my passion for food, health and seeing people become even more healthy grew with me,” Lillian said.

"The more you learn about it and incorporate it into your life, the more important it becomes.”

During her school years, Lillian was intrigued by science and took the knowledge she learnt about the body and linked it with food, which has so many functions.

The Rockhampton woman said if you treat your body right, it will look after you.

"The link between food and health to all of these chronic diseases is so high,” Lillian said.

The 23-year-old studied nutrition at CQUniversity in Rockhampton after graduating from high school.

Lillian's mother, Sandra has owned Health and Harmony Whole Foods for the past five years and has found it be a great opportunity to help other people.

Sandra had bought the business off a now retired gentleman who ran it for 30 years.

"We started out on our own adventure and wanted to help people change their lives and make positive differences,” Lillian said of when they started out.

The new store features a clinic where an acupuncturist, naturopath and a nutritionist all offer their services.

Lillian sees to her clients' dietary needs, incorporating whole foods into their diet which will improve their health.

However, it is more than a business to the Elder's - it is a family affair.

Lillian works alongside her mum, sister, nana and two cousins.

And the Elder family does not see customers as business, but as family.

The most rewarding thing for them is to see how people's lives have changed from adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Health and Harmony recently moved to a new store in Denham St which has allowed them to work in a more spacious area.