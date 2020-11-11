CQ woman’s touching tribute to father who served in WWII

Lyn Baldock with a photo of her father.

WHEN Lyn Baldock was raising her children, she made an effort to instil in them the meaning of Remembrance Day.

Born in 1949 and having lived in Gladstone for nearly 50 years, Ms Baldock said November 11 was a time for her to look back, remember what happened, and honour her father William Richard Youles, who fought in the Middle East and New Guinea during World War II.

This year, she created an incredible quilt in his honour.

“It certainly is important to family, and so is Anzac Day,” she said.

“I’m very proud of the fact that my father served.”

William Richard Youles.

Mr Youles put his marriage on hold to enlist in the Australian Army for the 1939 war.

Moving from Jordan to Syria to Egypt and elsewhere, he drove a truck back and forth across the strategically-crucial Suez Canal.

After fighting broke out in the Pacific, he was sent to New Guinea and traversed the Kokoda Trail.

He left the army in 1944 before the end of the war.

“I think he might have just got too old to be in the army,” Ms Baldock said.

“He was over 40 at that stage.”

Mr Youles then married and his daughter Ms Baldock was born soon after.

His name is engraved in an obelisk at the Maidenwell War Memorial.

The Maidenwell War Memorial. Picture: Shirley and Trevor McIvor

Ms Baldrock said he joined the war to protect the beauty and prosperity of Australian land and the country’s way of life.

But he seldom spoke to his wife or daughter about the fighting.

“He very rarely talked about the war to me until my husband came on the scene,” Ms Baldrock said.

“Dad used to talk to my husband about the war and told him things. I think it was the fact that he was a man.”

Besides the military service, Ms Baldrock remembered her dad for his fishing hobby, his work ethic, and his love of family.