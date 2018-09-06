Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Magpies Maniacs defeated the Bluebirds by 7-10 in the Rockhampton Softball Grand Finals.
The Magpies Maniacs defeated the Bluebirds by 7-10 in the Rockhampton Softball Grand Finals. Facebook
News

CQ women in softball head to state championships

Steph Allen
by
6th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: After Rockhampton's softball league A-league grand finals two weeks ago, some of the region's best Opens women have headed to the State Championships in Redcliffe.

Playing from September 7-9, teams from across the state will battle it out for the top honours of champions.

Teams that will be participating include Australian Defence Force, Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Caboolture, Far North Queensland, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Logan City, Redcliffe, Redlands Green, Redlands Red, Toowoomba, Wynnum and Rockhampton.

The Opens women Rockhampton team will begin their competition on 10am Friday against Toowoomba.

One of those who will be competing in the Opens Women's is Australian representative and Magpies Maniacs pitcher Tia Waters, 20.

Fellow grand final competitors, Bluebirds Bombers, will also send a number of A-legaue players including first base Kellie Sharp, catcher Mikayla Olive, second base Makayla Bell, and Tiarna Wright to the states.

From Rockhampton's men's A league division, athletes from the Frenchville Bushrangers and Bluebirds Blockheads will be competing in the Rockhampton championships from October 19-21 in Rockhampton.

rockhampton softball softball state championships
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Queensland Government update on GKI's power and water study

    premium_icon Queensland Government update on GKI's power and water study

    Politics They are close to a decision on the most efficient way to deliver.

    Tide has turned, Rockhampton economy on an upswing

    premium_icon Tide has turned, Rockhampton economy on an upswing

    News "It's clearly an upward trend ... it will continue to trend upward"

    GKI business owners share perspectives on power and water

    premium_icon GKI business owners share perspectives on power and water

    Politics They share their insights into the QLD government's $25 million plan

    Soccer elimination semi finals kick off Saturday

    premium_icon Soccer elimination semi finals kick off Saturday

    News CQ Premier League Div 1 teams play for contention in grand final

    Local Partners