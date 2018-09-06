CQ women in softball head to state championships

The Magpies Maniacs defeated the Bluebirds by 7-10 in the Rockhampton Softball Grand Finals.

SOFTBALL: After Rockhampton's softball league A-league grand finals two weeks ago, some of the region's best Opens women have headed to the State Championships in Redcliffe.

Playing from September 7-9, teams from across the state will battle it out for the top honours of champions.

Teams that will be participating include Australian Defence Force, Brisbane Red, Brisbane White, Caboolture, Far North Queensland, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Ipswich, Logan City, Redcliffe, Redlands Green, Redlands Red, Toowoomba, Wynnum and Rockhampton.

The Opens women Rockhampton team will begin their competition on 10am Friday against Toowoomba.

One of those who will be competing in the Opens Women's is Australian representative and Magpies Maniacs pitcher Tia Waters, 20.

Fellow grand final competitors, Bluebirds Bombers, will also send a number of A-legaue players including first base Kellie Sharp, catcher Mikayla Olive, second base Makayla Bell, and Tiarna Wright to the states.

From Rockhampton's men's A league division, athletes from the Frenchville Bushrangers and Bluebirds Blockheads will be competing in the Rockhampton championships from October 19-21 in Rockhampton.