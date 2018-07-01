CQ women step up to the plate in softball season pitch

softball - Magpies player Tia Waters in the softball game against Bluebirds at Kele Park.

SOFTBALL: More women are being called on to pick up a bat and ball and head down to the softball pitch, as softball in Central Queensland heats up.

Magpies Maniacs' coach, Joe Lawton, said with only four or five women's teams in the A-grade competition, there are hopes that interest will soon start to pick up.

Lawton said more numbers on the CQ teams will not only be good for the game itself, but for the region, which is renowned for churning out talented athletes.

On Saturday, the Magpies took out a very close win against the Bluebirds Bombers by 6-5 at Kele Park, Rockhampton.

"My girls played brilliantly,” Lawton said.

"They played really good and they were out there pitching and out field was catching.

"Our third base played excellent today too and had a couple of good catches.

"Our pitcher, Hannah Bunt, was also good... but everyone played brilliantly.”

The Magpies have had a promising season thus far, only losing a couple of games.

"We've got a few experienced players like Tia Rose who is an Australian player,” Lawton said.

"We also have three or four girls in the women's side which will be going down to Brisbane for the State Titles on September 7.

"They're just a great bunch of girls to coach and they've played together for a few seasons.”

Lawton was confident in his team's chance to make it far this season, and will be focusing on fielding and signal work leading up to next week's match against Frenchville and Outlaws.

"Hopefully we go through to the end of the season,” he said.

Bluebirds' coach, Danny O'Keefe, said despite a couple of "little errors”, his team stepped up to the plate, got "stuck in, done the job and batted well”.

"Defensively we were good... it was a really close the entire game,” he said.

"It was pretty much neck and neck and Magpies just got away with the one run.

"Girls like Makayla Bell stand up and take advice on board and put it into practise.

"One girl, Dani Lez, left early with a busted shoulder.”

O'Keefe said this year the team is having a "tight season”.

"We have a lot of new names this year and the more experienced ladies are guiding the young ones and teaching them and they are absorbing it and taking it on board.

"The team plays really well together.

"Next week we're going up against Outlaws.

"I believe if my girls play the way they did today, they will get up with the win.”