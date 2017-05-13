CQ women's breast concerns put to rest by Rocky doctor

IT'S part of Lea Kleinschmidt's job to listen to people's stories.

Many of them are filled with worry and concerns - some even littered with myths and questions.

Behind all the angst, she understands that all they are looking for are answers and reassurance.

Despite the simple enough procedure, BreastScreens can still come across as a daunting experience for many women.

Thankfully this clinical director of BreastScreen Queensland Rockhampton Service enjoys being able to share her knowledge with her patients.

"For those women who are diagnosed with early breast cancer, I find it absolutely critical to answer their questions, provide a lot of support and reassurance, and make sure they really understand 'what's next',” she said.

"Its important women feel supported and always known where to turn to for whatever help they need. Helping women to feel relaxed is not only important for how they feel about the screening experience, but also improves the quality of her mammogram.”

A clinical director at the centre for eight years, Dr Kleinschmidt said a Breast screen every two years was still the only proven way of reducing breast cancer mortality for Australian women.

She said about 260 women received breast screens throughout screening sites in Central Queensland and Central West every week.

"Early diagnosis opens the door to so many treatment options, and greatly increases the chance of being cured.

"Only women over the age of 40 are eligible to attend for regular breast screens, because dense tissue in younger women makes mammograms so difficult to interpret.”

Lea said regular screenings (every two years) meant clearer comparisons, giving the most accurate results.

"This is how breast cancers are able to be detected at only the size of a grain of rice. While most women should have a breast screen every two years, some women with a strong family history of breast cancer, or who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the past, should have a mammogram every 12 months.”

Conveniently located on the Rockhampton Hospital campus (on North Street), BreastScreen Queensland Rockhampton Service is the only accredited provider of breast cancer screening services in the region.

"All of our staff understand that women are particularly nervous the first time, and we can answer questions and provide information in private surroundings,” Dr Kleinschmidt said.

"Our radiographers, in particular, are able to reassure women and help them through the first mammogram, where they feel especially unsure about what to do, how to stand and possibly a little embarrassed about exposing their breasts - all our radiographers are female and all of our regular staff are female. Additionally, all our nurses have counselling training to offer further support and reassurance to our clients.”

Appointments can be made by phoning 13 20 50.