CQ women's hockey goes from strength to strength

HOCKEY: Women's hockey is stronger than ever, says A1 women's Meteors coach, Wayne Chapman, after Saturday's 2-1 win against Wanderers.

"There are a lot of junior girls coming up and there's pressure to be in an A-grade team and everyone wants to play in it,” he said.

"Women's hockey is very strong in Central Queensland and it makes for a really good competition.

"There are good quality players that come from CQ.”

Meteors' Tahnee Jenkinson. Chris Ison

Chapman said throughout the competition's seven women's teams, there is a "really good standard of hockey”.

"All seven teams are really strong,” he said.

"Every game is focused and every team can pull out a good performance and win.

"The Rockhampton teams are pretty strong and there's good coaching of all the teams.

"I play in the men's and it's willy nilly but in the women's it's very focused.'

The tight game saw a lot of quality players band together and deliver a nerve-wracking performance at Kalka Shades.

Wanderers' Tracey Thorpe. Chris Ison

With a few younger players away for the U18 state titles in Cairns and "lack of speed up front”, the Wanderers fell short of a win against an equally strong team.

"It was just a really good team effort,” Chapman said.

"There were no stand-outs. Both teams were very strong.

"We're a bit younger than them and we just packed together and gave a team effort.

"We couldn't have beaten them one-on-one, we had to stick together.”

Meteors banded together to deliver a goal early in the second half and continued the pressure on their opposition.

"It was good defending and our main plan for the game was the put pressure on them,” Chapman said.

When Wanderers responded with a goal to level the scoring, Chapman admitted that nerves were high.

Meteors player Joanna Homman in the game against Wanderers at Kalka Shades. Chris Ison

"They reversed it and put lots of pressure back on us,” he said.

"They had one real chance to score and they nailed it.

"They just had a food five to six minutes of solid build-up and had too much pressure for our young defender.

"They threw a good pass and we had a break in concentration.”

With a sluggish start for both teams, there were regrets after the game on both sides about the style of play.

Wanderers player Christine Woods in the game against Meteors. Chris Ison

Wanderers' acting coach, Steven Evans, said his team wasn't overly impressed with their loss and they were "not at their best”.

"We had a few reserve grade girls filling in and they always do their job,” he said.

"We defended well as we normally do and kept them out for a long time.

"They scored two good goals... and we scored with 15 minutes to go and they scored again with five to go.”