CQ worker files $880k lawsuit over jackhammer injury

A Gladstone region tradesman is suing an engineering firm for more than $880,000, claiming the constant use of a jackhammer has left him with hand/arm vibration syndrome.

In a statement lodged with Rockhampton Supreme Court this month, Bron Goodluck claims Monadelphous Engineering was negligent in its workplace practices.

Mr Goodluck of Glen Eden is suing for $884,459 for personal injuries that include past and future medical treatment, lost earnings and pain and suffering.

Court documents served on Monadelphous Engineering state Mr Goodluck was employed as a carpenter from June 2016 to August 2017.

Mr Goodluck claims during his employment he was required to use jackhammers to separate broken concrete from its metal reinforcing framework.

Mr Goodluck states he was using the jackhammer for up to six hours per working day.

During his employment Mr Goodluck began to experience pins and needles sensations in his hands after work which became more painful and progressed to a dull ache, according to the court documents.

Mr Goodluck then began to experience aching in the upper limbs, including the elbow, extending to both shoulders.

Mr Goodluck claims as a result of his employment with Monadelphous Engineering and the continuous jackhammering, he developed hand/arm vibration syndrome in both hands and risks.

The claim states Monadelphous Engineering failed to do risk assessments of the work, didn’t give him sufficient rest breaks, failed to provide adequate rotation of duties and failed to devise or implement safe operational use of jackhammer procedures.

Monadelphous Engineering is yet to file a defence.