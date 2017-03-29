30°
CQ workers strike, demand mining giant deliver 'basic job security'

Amber Hooker
| 29th Mar 2017 10:26 AM
German Creek miners are striking over Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiations.Photo Lucy Smith / Daily Mercury
German Creek miners are striking over Enterprise Bargaining Agreement negotiations.Photo Lucy Smith / Daily Mercury Lucy Smith

AFTER an industrial action hiatus, German Creek miners will again take to the picket line.

The CFMEU this morning announced the move comes after mining giant Anglo American failed to reach an agreement on key job security issues.

Workers at the Middlemount mine have faced a tumultuous three years since the previous Enterprise Bargaining Agreement expired.

More than 100 workers returned to work in January following a 138-day strike, during which time 82 jobs were axed.

READ: Middlemount in shock over 70 job cuts

CFMEU Mining and Energy Division Queensland District Vice-President, Glenn Power said workers would resume rolling stoppages as Anglo prepares to put their proposed enterprise agreement out to ballot.

"Our members are well and truly aware the ongoing bargaining for the proposed enterprise agreement has been protracted and has incorporated protected industrial action in pursuing our claims and in particular for job security,” he said.

Stop work meeting at Middlemount after strike at German Creek minePhoto: Contributed
Stop work meeting at Middlemount after strike at German Creek minePhoto: Contributed Contributed

Mr Power said their requests were "really basic”; fair and transparent redundancy processes, impartial arbitration procedures and "some basic commitments on job security for workers”.

"Whilst progress has been made in some areas of our bargaining claims we still have not been able to reach agreement on adequate job security for our members,” he said.

"The company has highlighted the importance of job security with their recent action last year in selecting our members and terminating their employment through a purported redundancy process.”

Mr Power said workers had tried to bargain "in good faith” for three years since the expiration of the former agreement without success on this key issue.

The CFMEU are calling on Anglo American to cease a proposed ballot on the agreement and return to the bargaining table to "reach positive outcomes”.

"Local workers deserve good, steady jobs and it's time mining giants look after their workers, their families and their communities,” Mr Powers said.

The CFMEU and Anglo have had numerous meetings on the issue.

Mr Powers claims the company's "prolonged lack of cooperation show little regard for adverse effects on regional communities”.

CFMEU members will have the opportunity to vote on the company proposed enterprise agreement over the coming weeks.

Anglo American have been contacted for comment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anglo american cfmeu coal german creek mine industrial relations mining strike

