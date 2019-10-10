CQ young gun crowned Aussie champion

HOT SHOT: Young gun Brad West.is celebrating after scoring victory at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in South Australia. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA

MOTOCROSS: Dingo’s Brad West has returned victorious from the Australian Junior Championships in Gillman, South Australia.

The 15-year-old was crowned national champion in the junior lites 13-U15 class, racing stronger and faster as the week went on.

He bounced back from a crash and a 15th placing in the first moto to finish top two in the remaining five.

He won three of them, clocking a 14-second victory in the sixth and final moto to cap off a great campaign.

“This one feels pretty good,” the young champion said.

“My second and my last moto were my best because I sat above the field and really pushed my limits.

“I wouldn’t class it as my best performance, given what happened in the first moto, but I was really consistent after that.

“Towards the end of the week the track got pretty rough because I was up fairly late in the day. It became really technical so it meant you had to ride smart.”

West will be hoping Gillman proves a happy hunting ground when he heads there again for the Australian Supercross Championship on Saturday, October 19.

West’s younger brother Jason, 11, also competed at the nationals, finishing eighth in the 85cc 9-U12 class.

Several other CQ riders raced on to the podium.

Middlemount’s Cooper Downing was second in the 65cc 7-U10 class, and Blackwater’s Levi Rogers was second in the 125cc junior lites.