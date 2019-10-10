Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOT SHOT: Young gun Brad West.is celebrating after scoring victory at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in South Australia. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA
HOT SHOT: Young gun Brad West.is celebrating after scoring victory at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in South Australia. Picture: ALLAN REINIKKA
Sport

CQ young gun crowned Aussie champion

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
10th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTOCROSS: Dingo’s Brad West has returned victorious from the Australian Junior Championships in Gillman, South Australia.

The 15-year-old was crowned national champion in the junior lites 13-U15 class, racing stronger and faster as the week went on.

He bounced back from a crash and a 15th placing in the first moto to finish top two in the remaining five.

He won three of them, clocking a 14-second victory in the sixth and final moto to cap off a great campaign.

“This one feels pretty good,” the young champion said.

“My second and my last moto were my best because I sat above the field and really pushed my limits.

“I wouldn’t class it as my best performance, given what happened in the first moto, but I was really consistent after that.

“Towards the end of the week the track got pretty rough because I was up fairly late in the day. It became really technical so it meant you had to ride smart.”

West will be hoping Gillman proves a happy hunting ground when he heads there again for the Australian Supercross Championship on Saturday, October 19.

West’s younger brother Jason, 11, also competed at the nationals, finishing eighth in the 85cc 9-U12 class.

Several other CQ riders raced on to the podium.

Middlemount’s Cooper Downing was second in the 65cc 7-U10 class, and Blackwater’s Levi Rogers was second in the 125cc junior lites.

australian junior motocross championships australian supercross championships brad west motocross
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Have you seen this 17-year-old girl?

    Have you seen this 17-year-old girl?

    News She was last seen walking her dog at 4.30pm in Gracemere. The dog was later found alone.

    Meet Rockhampton Zoo’s new mum

    premium_icon Meet Rockhampton Zoo’s new mum

    News It has been a busy two years for the zoo’s alpha male chimp

    WEATHER UPDATE: Wet times ahead for Central Queensland

    premium_icon WEATHER UPDATE: Wet times ahead for Central Queensland

    News Find out where the rain is expected to fall around our region.

    Insurance for northerners

    premium_icon Insurance for northerners

    News You have to live in Bundaberg or above to reap the benefits of this deal

    • 10th Oct 2019 3:00 PM