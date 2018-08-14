CQ youngster goes from strength to strength

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Five year old Rocky boy, Cooper Northfield has come a long way from when he was diagnosed with Autism. NSET: Cooper's proud mum, Sandra.

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH: Five year old Rocky boy, Cooper Northfield has come a long way from when he was diagnosed with Autism. NSET: Cooper's proud mum, Sandra. Contributed

SANDRA Northfield has watched her autistic son reach developmental milestones since he joined BUSHKids in March.

When her son Cooper, now five years old, was a toddler, the Rockhampton woman discovered he had developmental delays.

They included not being able to talk or make eye contact.

"Cooper was very late to start talking so there were a few milestones he hadn't quite met,” Mrs Northfield said.

"He was very hard to settle.

"We sought some advice and we ended up getting an autism diagnosis for him.”

Before his diagnosis, Cooper had been given early intervention from the age of 18 months.

Mrs Northfield signed her son up to BUSHKids in Rockhampton in March when they arranged an NDIS plan for him.

It was a decision that dramatically improved Cooper's well-being.

"We've been very fortunate that with all the early intervention Cooper has received, he is in a mainstream school,” Mrs Northfield said.

Rockhampton woman, Sandra Northfield says their experience with BUSHKids has improved her son, Cooper's development. Sean Fox

Cooper attends Prep at Parkhurst State School where he has grown in confidence and that has helped him to make friends.

His journey could not have been successful without the support of his family, and the help they have given him to improve his development.

Also, with the help of four occupational therapists and one speech therapist, Cooper has met developmental milestones that he did not reach earlier.

"You can really see progress in his speech and eye contact, mannerisms - and he is outgoing and very social,” Mrs Northfield said.

"He has friends at school and is mingling with them.

"It's more than we could have possibly imagined.”

Watching her son flourish, Mrs Northfield said her family's experience with BUSHKids in Rockhampton had been positive.

She said the process from using disability services to joining BUSHKids was a smooth transition.

Before signing up to BUSHKids earlier this year, Cooper had been given support by the Umbrella Network, Autism Queensland, the early childhood program at Parkhurst State School and other disability services.

Looking to Cooper's future, Mrs Northfield said her son had a fascination with Rothery's Buses. She said he wished to drive a "number 13” bus one day.