Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brittany Lauga, Parkhurst State School principal and students at the final day of the Premier's Reading Challenge.
Brittany Lauga, Parkhurst State School principal and students at the final day of the Premier's Reading Challenge.
Education

CQ youngsters won’t let pandemic stop 15-year tradition

kaitlyn smith
29th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LIVING through a global pandemic would not be enough to prevent Parkhurst State School students from participating in tradition.

The determined youngsters on Friday completed the annual Premier’s Reading challenge, which encourages students from Prep to Year 9 to read as many books as possible.

The popular challenge, now in its fifteenth consecutive year, has historically proven wildly popular for the PSS cohort after 252 students competed last year.

In 2019, more than 2.31 million books were also read by more than 168,000 students across the state.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga attended the primary school this week in celebration of the feat, recognising how crucial reading was to a child’s development.

“We know literacy is a powerful tool which gives children the best start at school, but also builds a solid foundation that shapes every aspect of their lives,” she said.

She said the challenge provided great cause to get children engaged with books and develop a love of reading.

Despite the inevitable challenges associated with COVID-19, students were able to keep involved through a variety of different sources.

READ MORE: RGS students rally to support tragic national crisis

READ MORE: ‘When we got down to the nitty gritty, they all stood up’

READ MORE: Reading challenge for our CQ kids

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Parkhurst SS students on the final day of the Premier's Reading Challenge.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga with Parkhurst SS students on the final day of the Premier's Reading Challenge.

Ms Lauga said students were able to read books at home, listen to an audio book or access a range of resources on the Premier’s Reading Challenge website.

“Not all students were able to physically borrow books from their school library, but that didn’t mean they couldn’t get involved.”

“The State Library of Queensland has a wonderful range of digital books while students can also check out their local library’s website for online resources.”

Students will now have wait a short time before they are awarded certificates.

For more information, visit the Premier’s Reading Challenge website.

2020 queensland premier's reading challenge keppel mp brittany lauga parkhurst state school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Black Panther actor dies

    Black Panther actor dies
    • 29th Aug 2020 12:38 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Person cops hefty fine over North Rocky blaze

        Premium Content UPDATE: Person cops hefty fine over North Rocky blaze

        News WATCH: Smoke billows from North Rocky blaze.

        REVEALED: CQ’s top vehicles targeted for theft

        Premium Content REVEALED: CQ’s top vehicles targeted for theft

        Crime Owners of an iconic Aussie car are being warned to lock up properly.

        UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after suffering snake bite

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after suffering snake bite

        Breaking The aggressive snake reportedly struck the woman on the toe.

        ‘DEADLY CONCERNED’: Locals’ fears over fertiliser plant

        Premium Content ‘DEADLY CONCERNED’: Locals’ fears over fertiliser plant

        News Community forum allows both sides a chance to voice opinions over new site.