CQ youngsters won’t let pandemic stop 15-year tradition

Brittany Lauga, Parkhurst State School principal and students at the final day of the Premier's Reading Challenge.

LIVING through a global pandemic would not be enough to prevent Parkhurst State School students from participating in tradition.

The determined youngsters on Friday completed the annual Premier’s Reading challenge, which encourages students from Prep to Year 9 to read as many books as possible.

The popular challenge, now in its fifteenth consecutive year, has historically proven wildly popular for the PSS cohort after 252 students competed last year.

In 2019, more than 2.31 million books were also read by more than 168,000 students across the state.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga attended the primary school this week in celebration of the feat, recognising how crucial reading was to a child’s development.

“We know literacy is a powerful tool which gives children the best start at school, but also builds a solid foundation that shapes every aspect of their lives,” she said.

She said the challenge provided great cause to get children engaged with books and develop a love of reading.

Despite the inevitable challenges associated with COVID-19, students were able to keep involved through a variety of different sources.

Ms Lauga said students were able to read books at home, listen to an audio book or access a range of resources on the Premier’s Reading Challenge website.

“Not all students were able to physically borrow books from their school library, but that didn’t mean they couldn’t get involved.”

“The State Library of Queensland has a wonderful range of digital books while students can also check out their local library’s website for online resources.”

Students will now have wait a short time before they are awarded certificates.

For more information, visit the Premier’s Reading Challenge website.