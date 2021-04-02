Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Young Queenslanders are invited to join in a series of roundtables to discuss the future of their communities.
Young Queenslanders are invited to join in a series of roundtables to discuss the future of their communities.
Community

CQ youth invited to roundtable to shape future of community

Timothy Cox
2nd Apr 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Young Central Queenslanders who want a say in shaping the future of their communities and state have a chance to be heard in a series of coming roundtables.

Hosted by Youth Affairs Minister Meaghan Scanlon, the Speak Out events will form part of Queensland Youth Week from April 10 to April 18.

One of the roundtables will be held at Mount Etna Caves National Park on April 16.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said he hoped a diverse cross-section of young people would nominate so that all different ages, backgrounds and lived experiences were represented.

“We need all their ideas to address the issues that young people are facing not only now, but for future generations,” he said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said those who attended the forum would also go on guided walks to help promote conversation.

“It is important we listen to young people in this part of the state about the things that matter to them,” he said.

“They know the challenges their local communities face and have valuable ideas about the future of our society, environment and culture.”

Ms Scanlon said Queensland Youth Week was the state’s opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Queensland’s youth.

“We’ve seen the impact COVID-19 has had on young people, more than any other group, and the strength they have shown as the pandemic severely disrupted their education and employment is a shining example of what they will be able to accomplish in the future,” she said.

“I encourage young people to jump online and be part of the Speak Out events – make sure your voice is heard.”

Young Queenslanders aged 15 to 25 may express interest in the program online.

Food will be provided, and local transport can be made available.

The event series will be fully supervised.

barry o'rourke glenn butcher meaghan scanlon speak out
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child rapist reoffended week after being released on parole

        Premium Content Child rapist reoffended week after being released on parole

        Crime A man who maintained a sexual relationship with a child, having sex with her daily for a month and later raped her, started having sex with her one week after he was...

        Man facing multiple charges remains in hospital

        Premium Content Man facing multiple charges remains in hospital

        Crime He had his matters mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        One year on: How COVID diagnosis changed coast woman’s life

        Premium Content One year on: How COVID diagnosis changed coast woman’s life

        News ‘I wouldn’t wish this virus on anyone, but it provided an opportunity for...