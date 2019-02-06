CQ youths step up for a taste of life in parliament

HAVE A VOICE: Young central Queenslanders can apply to participate in the 2019 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament. Pictured with parliamentarians Shannon Fentiman and Brittany Lauga are Zara Law, Caitlin Van Loggerenberg, Madasyn Owen, Amelia Grundon and Madi Hersey.

YOUNG Central Queenslanders who want to make their voices heard can apply to participate in the 2019 YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

Now in its 24th year, the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament offers young Queenslanders, aged 15 to 25, the opportunity to represent their communities and learn first-hand about parliamentary processes.

As a young high school student, the now Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton participated in the Livingstone Shire Youth Council which laid the ground work for his adult ambitions to serve his community in local government.

"Having the opportunity to gain an understanding of how different tiers of Government work both separately and together certainly gave a me a solid foundation of knowledge to build on,” Cr Hutton said.

"Being given a voice at a young age through my participation in the Youth Local Government, I was encouraged to speak about the areas of my community that I believed required attention.

"The program encouraged confidence in myself and instilled a need to be proactive in both my local community and my region.

"I would highly recommend the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament program for young people to help develop new skills and understanding and meet new like-minded friends along the way.

"Yeppoon's Abi Cooper attended the Queensland Youth Parliament program two years ago and has gone on to study politics at CQU and was recently selected to participate in a United Nations Tour as a part of her studies.

"This is a fabulous State Government program that can lead to many different areas of employment.”

Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said since 1996, YMCA Queensland had brought young people together to learn about our democracy and have a say about important issues facing Queenslanders.

"This is a fantastic program which helps young people develop lifelong skills, while also having the potential to open them up to new employment pathways,” Ms Lauga said.

"Each year the program brings together 93 young people representing each electorate in the state to hold workshops and debate issues they feel strongly about.

"I host an annual Youth Summit and I strongly encourage people from all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds to nominate this year, because we need to hear from a diverse cross-section of our young Queenslanders.”

The program runs from April until October.

Nominations opened Monday January 28 and close Friday February 22.

For more about the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament, email qypcoordinator@ymca brisbane.org or go to https://www.ymcabrisbane .org/queensland-youth- parliament-home.html