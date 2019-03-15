CQ Zone competitors keen for karting

Matthew, Damien and Jesse O'Donnell at the CQ Sports Expo. Jesse will contest the CQ GoKarts series in Emerald next week.

JESSE O'Donnell started racing karts a year and a half ago when he got a part-time job at Kenrose Park on the Capricorn Coast.

"I started getting the fastest times and I got hooked on the adrenaline of racing,” he told The Morning Bulletin during the CQ Health Sports and Health Expo last month.

"Now a few mates and I are heading to the CQ series in Emerald to join other karters from all over the state.”

Judy Simonds, secretary of Rockhampton Kart Club, said the CQ Zonal series is a step-up from the general club meetings which most regional karters attend.

"It is a preparatory series which prepares karters for larger fields of competitors,” she said.

"The series is in its seventh year and has four rounds.”

This year the first round is in Emerald on the 16 to 17 March, followed by Bundaberg (15-16 June), Gladstone (10-11 August) and the finals (14-15 Sep) will be held in Rockhampton.

The series usually has over 100 entries per round in ten classes.

The karters' skills range from A class licence holders to provisional drivers nominating for the experience.

The series is great as karters compete over a two day period with qualifying, three heats and a final.

Each track is very different so karters are given two rounds of official practice on the Saturday morning to set-up their karts ready for racing.

Karters need to learn to have speed but also conserve their tyres as only one set of tyres is allowed for the whole weekend of racing.

The series promotes an inter-club competition but karters form bonds with members with other clubs as well.