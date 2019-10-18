Menu
Josh Finlay in action
Cricket

CQ zoning in on champs in Rocky with positions up for grabs

NICK KOSSATCH
18th Oct 2019 5:56 PM | Updated: 5:57 PM
CRICKET: Gladstone players from The Glen and BITS Cricket Clubs are in the Open, Under-21 and U18 Central Queensland Centurion teams.

These teams will compete in the North Queensland Zone Championship in Rockhampton.

Under-21 captain Josh Finlay is the only Gladstone player in the side which opens its account against Mackay-Whitsundays tomorrow at 9.15am in a 50-over game at Rockhampton Cricket Ground Oval 3. 

On Sunday, the team plays in a T20 format at 9.15am at Miniecon Gregory Oval.

Centurions' U21 coach Troy Paradies said Finlay had earned his stripes as skipper.

"The guys just follow him and he's all about playing for the team," Paradies said.

"Josh played last year and stepped up and he gets along well with everyone."

Paradies said he was not sure what to expect from the MWS side.

"I don't know much about the MWS side but I'm really excited about what my team can do," he said.

"We have got four lads coming up from the U18s and they will have an opportunity ... they are all capable."

The Glen captain Sam Lowry will also lead the Centurions' Open side in both formats of games from 9.15am tomorrow and Sunday.

Lowry joins his The Glen teammates David Heymer, Waqar Yunus and Harrison Rideout in what is a strong CQ side.

The CQ U18 steam has Gladstone players Zane Robertson, Josh Lait and Matt Perkins.

TEAMS

U21: Matt Hicks, Wyatt Thomson, Josh Finlay, Stian Koen, Leighton Milburn, Duncan Head, Robert O'Keeffe, Dalton Bean, Deacon Powell, Lachlan Fenton, Brody Bashford, Angus Dow.

U18: Zane Robertson, Pat Chay, Sam Guerin, Jake Robertson, Jack Harris, Lachlan Ferry, Stevie Roser, Matt Perkins, Max Norris, Josh Lait, Adam Van Bael, Jackson Hagan.

All schedules on MyCricket.

