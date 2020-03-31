CQHHS briefing reveals one new CQ COVID-19 case today

Central Queensland has another case of COVID-19 according to a briefing letter sent to local MPs and Mayors in the CQHHS district this morning.

This latest case appears to have missed the daily Queensland Health case round up which earlier today stated there were still only six confirmed cases in Central Queensland.

The letter obtained by The Morning Bulletin was dated and signed today.

It read: “In Central Queensland there has been one new case over the last 24 hours confirmed this morning and a total of seven cases.”

The letter said the latest new case showed mild symptoms and was quarantined at home.

“The patient had been in self isolation since returning from overseas. The patient remained in the car while attending the emergency department, was tested in the car and returned home to self-isolation,” the briefing read.

“This means no staff or health facilities were exposed during testing.”

The letter stated work on expanding the HHS’s capacity was underway including extra beds in ICU and expanding contact tracing measures.

The letter also stated a statewide suspension on breast screening will commence tomorrow with the position to be reviewed on June 15.

The letter was signed off by Central Queensland Hospital and Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson.

It is understood the case was confirmed this morning.

This may be a reason why it was not included in the state round up released just after 2:30pm today, but it does show there is a lag time with the accuracy of the daily round up.

Central Queensland’s total is now at seven while the state today climbed 55 cases to a state total of 743.

Rockhampton’s first case diagnosed March 13, has since left Central Queensland to recover in Brisbane.

It is also understood all cases since remain in mandatory quarantine while they recover, including three members of the same travelling party whom fell ill after returning from overseas, and an International darts player in quarantine in Mt Morgan.