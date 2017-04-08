CQHS urge caution in post-flood clean-up

Ali Reeves, Kerrie-Anne Frakes, Wendy Hoey and Kieran Kinsella from CQ Hospital and Health Service, Andrew Willis from PHN, Ngari Bean from CQHHS, (standing) Paul Florian from CQHHS, Darren Pirie from Queensland Ambulance Service, CQHHS Chief Executive Steve Williamson, Hillcrest Hospital Chief Executive Officer Tracey Squires, Sherri Grieves from Capricornia After Hours Service and Samantha Olsson from Mandalay Medical Centre.

FLOODS are far from over once the waters eventually subside.

The devastating clean-up begins, with many dangers.

Electrical hazards, diseases, sewage, snakes or sharp objects could all be lurking in the lingering waterways.

Rockhampton health-care providers are working together to ensure they're well resourced to treat any injuries that arise in the pending floodwater clean-up.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said the service was working with private hospitals Hillcrest and the Mater, Queensland Ambulance Service, Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Care Network and local GP practices to ensure safe service during what could become a busy week.

"First and foremost we're asking residents to please be extra vigilant during the post-flood clean-up,” Mr Williamson said.

"If you do have to venture into flood water or mud, make sure you wear sturdy work boots and gloves.

Mr Williamson said extra staff had been rostered on at Rockhampton Hospital Emergency Department to cope with any emergencies.

Nurses are available 24/7 at phone 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) to provide advice.

The PHN after-hours website, rightplacerighttime. com.au, will have an up-to-date list of practices with extended operating hours across the weekend. The site also contains an easy to use online symptom checker for those unsure if they should seek emergency care.

Capricornia After Hours Service operates from the Mater and Hillcrest hospitals in Rockhampton between 6pm and 7am Monday to Friday and 24 hours a day on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

House Call Doctor runs an after-hours and weekend service in Rockhampton. Details are available online.